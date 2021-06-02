Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 126,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,735,228 shares.The stock last traded at $148.78 and had previously closed at $144.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,221 shares of company stock worth $129,257,740. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

