Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

AIR stock opened at €108.76 ($127.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €99.12. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

