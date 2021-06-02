Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Ronald A. Robinson Sells 1,937 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $296,206.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,411,225.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $156.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,311,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

