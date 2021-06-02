Alchemix (ALCX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $774.77 or 0.02122241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $219.78 million and $1.56 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01019926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.90 or 0.09814258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092065 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.