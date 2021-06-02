Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,226. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

