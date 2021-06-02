Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 3,024,473 shares changing hands.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8104367 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

