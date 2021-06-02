Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 3,024,473 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The company has a market cap of C$11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8104367 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

