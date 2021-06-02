Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce earnings per share of $2.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.99. 158,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,308,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.37. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $592.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

