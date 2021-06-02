Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ALCO stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33. Alico has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Alico will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,792,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alico by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alico by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

