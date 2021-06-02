Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $326.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $326.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $228.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $99.27 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

