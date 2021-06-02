Alley Co LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

