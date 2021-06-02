Alley Co LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.6% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,971,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

PM opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

