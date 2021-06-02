Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 316,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

