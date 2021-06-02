Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,728 shares of company stock worth $11,307,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.