Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,553 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,428 shares of company stock worth $93,716,795. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

