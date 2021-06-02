Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 46,740 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NICE stock opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.53. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $181.76 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.