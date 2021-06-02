Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,405 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.08% of Allison Transmission worth $93,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

