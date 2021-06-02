Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Cut by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,184 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ally Financial worth $53,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,794 shares of company stock worth $2,168,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.