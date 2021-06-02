Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,451. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

