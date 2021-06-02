Alps Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Buckle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

