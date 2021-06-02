Alps Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.08. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

