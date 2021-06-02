Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $312,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $99.29 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

