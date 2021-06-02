Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $659,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UI. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.73. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

