Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

