Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $99.66. 29,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,619. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.92.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

