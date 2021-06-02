AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Sells $411,300.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $5.92 on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 475,282,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,513,250. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.31. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 135.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,974,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 247,648 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

