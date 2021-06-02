AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 18.7%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shot up 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $38.04. 2,014,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,513,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,874,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,321,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

