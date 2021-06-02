American International Group Inc. Acquires 25,219 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.