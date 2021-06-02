American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

HIW opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

