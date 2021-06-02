American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Allstate Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTFC stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

