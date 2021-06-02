AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $273.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.