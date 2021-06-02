AMG National Trust Bank Has $109.50 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. V.F. comprises approximately 3.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.35% of V.F. worth $109,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 22,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,843. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

