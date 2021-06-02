Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $234.87 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

