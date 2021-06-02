Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.06. 48,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,050. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

