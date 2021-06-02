Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ANXGF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58.
About Anaconda Mining
