Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,799. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,500 shares of company stock worth $26,115,420. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

