Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $980,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $13.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.35 million, with estimates ranging from $1.48 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 377,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $162.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

