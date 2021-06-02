Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.27). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 31,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,556. The stock has a market cap of $606.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.