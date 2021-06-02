Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,163,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 5,716,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

