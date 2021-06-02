Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($72.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $1,356,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,225,215.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,873,065 shares of company stock valued at $473,160,704. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

OSH traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. 1,272,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.