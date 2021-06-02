Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sapiens International also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,576 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,500. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

