Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. SP Plus reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.