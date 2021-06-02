Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Earnings of $7.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.52. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $47.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

TPL traded down $8.42 on Wednesday, reaching $1,490.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,571.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $459,150. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $15,894,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

