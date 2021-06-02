Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.79. 10,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,029. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

