Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.37. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,010. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $849.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

