Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

Shares of WMG opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.40. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,804,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

