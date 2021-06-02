Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. 21,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

