Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Identiv posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

