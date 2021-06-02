Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Open Lending posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPRO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.