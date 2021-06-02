Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $53.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.96 million and the lowest is $52.60 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $271.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.90 million to $276.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 2,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,797. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

